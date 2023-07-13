Nexstar Promotes News Content Leaders

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has promoted two news content leaders to new positions within the company’s broadcast division. Jerry Walsh has been elevated to senior vice president of local content development and Austin Kellerman has been promoted to vice president of local digital content strategy.

“Jerry and Austin are both outstanding journalists and news managers and represent the best of Nexstar,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s Broadcasting division. “They have each made substantial contributions to enhancing our local news coverage and the expansion of both our linear and digital platforms during their time with Nexstar. We are fortunate to have them among the leaders of the Nexstar Nation.”

Walsh has served as the broadcast division’s vice president of local content development since April of 2017.

In his new role, Walsh is responsible for coordinating and supervising Nexstar’s coverage of political affairs, including major party conventions, debates, and elections. He also oversees Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., bureau, and he supports Nexstar’s 110 local newsrooms across the country.

Walsh has played a key role in the launch of the company’s state capitol/legislative news bureaus, and in developing the strategies for the coverage of major events, including the Olympics and Super Bowl.

Walsh joined the Nexstar corporate team in July of 2011 as the director of local content development. From 2007 to 2011, he was news director at Nexstar station WROC-TV (CBS) in Rochester, NY (DMA #77). Under Mr. Walsh’s leadership in Rochester, the station grew television ratings, digital audience, expanded newscasts and earned several journalism awards.

Kellerman has served as the broadcast division’s senior director of local digital content strategy since 2019, and works with the Company’s 200 owned and partner television stations across the country to build localized strategies, implement best practices, and create high-performing content that can be shared across the company. During his tenure, he has helped restructure the oversight of local digital operations and boosted journalism/leadership training to ensure Nexstar’s newsrooms are positioned for success.

Kellerman joined Nexstar in 2008 as the news director overseeing the Company’s broadcast and digital news operations in Abilene, Texas (DMA #167). He also served as news director for Nexstar’s Little Rock, Arkansas TV station (DMA #60), KARK-TV (NBC), and its partner station in the market, KLRT-TV (Fox).