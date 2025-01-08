Nexstar, NBC Renew Affiliation Agreements

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and NBCUniversal have reached a multiyear agreement to renew the station group’s NBC Television Network affiliations in 33 markets across the U.S.

The deal includes 29 stations owned by Nexstar, three owned by Mission Broadcasting and one owned by White Knight Broadcasting.

Together, the 33 stations reach more than 14 million U.S. television households.

As is typical in these types of deals, financial terms were not disclosed.