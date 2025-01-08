Nexstar, NBC Renew Affiliation Agreements
Deal covers 33 markets and 14 million households
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and NBCUniversal have reached a multiyear agreement to renew the station group’s NBC Television Network affiliations in 33 markets across the U.S.
The deal includes 29 stations owned by Nexstar, three owned by Mission Broadcasting and one owned by White Knight Broadcasting.
Together, the 33 stations reach more than 14 million U.S. television households.
As is typical in these types of deals, financial terms were not disclosed.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.