Nexstar Names Jon Camera SVP of National Sales Division

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has appointed Jon Camera as senior vice president of its national advertising sales division.

In the new post he will oversee the company’s newly created national sales team, with offices in markets across the country, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit, Nexstar said.

Camera will begin his new duties immediately and report to Todd Braverman, executive vice president and head of national sales.

Camera comes to the new role with extensive experience as a senior sales leader and strategic thinker with a track record of success in growing local sales for some of the top television, radio, regional sports networks, entertainment, out-of-home, digital, cable, and streaming companies in the country, Nexstar reported.

He was most recently at Disney Advertising Sales, where he served as vice president of local sales for the Northeast region of the United States and was responsible for more than $400 million in advertising revenue. In this capacity, Camera had direct oversight of all aspects of WABC-TV’s and the Northeast region’s linear, digital, social and sponsorship sales, and spearheaded the creation of several new revenue generating opportunities. He was also responsible for the sales and operations of Disney’s national sales “rep” offices located in New York and Boston, servicing all eight Disney-owned ABC television stations and its streaming assets in 210 markets.

“Jon is a great sales leader and the perfect fit for Nexstar’s newly created national sales team,” said Braverman. “He is an inspirational thought-leader who understands how to achieve success by operating in a strategic, inclusive, and collaborative manner, and he’s been extremely successful. Jon will play a critical role in the evolution of our unified sales team and new go-to-market strategy, and will help us better maximize the value of Nexstar’s incredible portfolio of assets for our advertisers.”

Prior to his tenure at Disney, Camera held a variety of leadership positions of increasing responsibility in media sales for such companies as CBS Television, NBC Television, and ABC Television. He also owned and operated his own media company, Kingdom Media, from 2009 to 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining Nexstar as SVP of National Sales,” said Camera. “Nexstar’s powerful suite of media assets, which span the entire country, gives us the unique ability to elevate the messages of our clients to new heights. Through our reimagined go-to-market sales strategy and the full power of our unified approach to sales, we have a clear path to drive exponential growth for the company.”