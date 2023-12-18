Nexstar Makes Three Stations CW Affiliates

Nexstar Media Group says three of its TV stations in Grand Rapids, Mich., Sioux Falls, SD, and Panama City, Fla., will begin carrying primetime entertainment and live sports programming of The CW Network on one of their related digital subchannels.

“The addition of CW programming to these Nexstar-owned stations will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW affiliates to 45, covering more than 39% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, we are very pleased to be taking this step, especially as several new entertainment shows get set to premier and ACC college basketball moves deeper into its season—WWE NXT in Fall 2024 also will be a big hit. As a result, our CW-affiliated stations will be able to offer advertisers even more opportunities to reach viewers.”

he CW reaches 100% of U.S. households and delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week and more than 300 hours of live sports annually, as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

“These stations are great additions to the CW family,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network. “Each station has a deep relationship with its viewers, advertisers, and the communities it serves, which is exactly what we look for in an affiliate—each will be a superb ambassador for our programming.”