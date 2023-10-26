Nexstar Inks ReachTV Deal

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK—Nexstar Media Group and ReachTV have announced a new deal that will provide additional distribution of NewsNation and the sports programming of the CW Network on ReachTV.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal will make the content available ReachTV’s streaming television network, distributed across 500,000 hotel rooms and 2,500+ airport TV-screens in more than 90 major airports across the United States. More than 50 million people watch ReachTV each month.

The agreement also expands the live sports on ReachTV and builds on ReachTV’s agreement with the National Football League to air every single NFL game live on the service.

“Nexstar always looks for ways to extend the distribution of NewsNation and The CW Network to new audiences,” said Dana Zimmer, Nexstar’s president of distribution. “This new partnership with ReachTV enables both of these national networks to deliver their exclusive live content to millions of travelers in hotels and airports across the United States, and provides our advertisers with access to new and even larger audiences.”

“ReachTV is thrilled to expand its live news offerings with NewsNation, and its live sports programming in partnership with The CW, to provide LIV Golf, ACC College Foobtall, and ACC Men’s and Women’s College Basketball,” added ReachTV’s CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. “Delivering these exciting and diverse new live sports offerings will help us meet demand from our audience of travelers, and build on our existing NFL rights to air every single NFL game, making ReachTV a new destination for live sports appointment viewing.”