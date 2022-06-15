Nexstar, altafiber Ink Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and altafiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell Inc.) have announced a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering WDTN-TV, the Nexstar television station serving Dayton, Ohio (DMA #64), and national cable news network, NewsNation.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement will extend the national reach of NewsNation to altafiber’s Cincinnati and Dayton subscribers. NewsNation is currently available in approximately 75 million television households across the United States.

“As the country’s fastest-growing cable news network, we are very pleased to be adding thousands of new subscribers to our national reach,” said Sean Compton, president of the Networks Division of Nexstar Media Inc. “We’re looking forward to making our news, analysis and talk programing available to altafiber subscribers in these important markets.”

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Nexstar as we expand into the Dayton market with our best-in-class fiber Internet service, and to give our Cincinnati customers access to NewsNation,” said Jason Praeter, added president and general manager of altafiber’s Network Division.