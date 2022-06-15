Nexstar, altafiber Ink Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
By George Winslow published
The carriage deal with the telco covers Nexstar’s local TV Station in Dayton, Ohio, and NewsNation
IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group and altafiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell Inc.) have announced a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering WDTN-TV, the Nexstar television station serving Dayton, Ohio (DMA #64), and national cable news network, NewsNation.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The agreement will extend the national reach of NewsNation to altafiber’s Cincinnati and Dayton subscribers. NewsNation is currently available in approximately 75 million television households across the United States.
“As the country’s fastest-growing cable news network, we are very pleased to be adding thousands of new subscribers to our national reach,” said Sean Compton, president of the Networks Division of Nexstar Media Inc. “We’re looking forward to making our news, analysis and talk programing available to altafiber subscribers in these important markets.”
“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Nexstar as we expand into the Dayton market with our best-in-class fiber Internet service, and to give our Cincinnati customers access to NewsNation,” said Jason Praeter, added president and general manager of altafiber’s Network Division.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
