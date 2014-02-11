Nexidia to Present Latest Caption Automation Tools at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Nexidia will present Nexidia QC v2.1, its latest software tool to automate the quality control and compliance of closed captions, video descriptions, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows, thereby saving money and avoiding potentially costly fines.



In addition to the plugin now shipping with AmberFin's Unified Quality Control (UQC) solution, version 2.1 integrates with Telestream’s Vantage broadcast automation workflow so Vantage users can access Nexidia QC from Vantage’s GUI.



Nexidia will also show Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.5, which uses Nexidia’s patented phonetic search technology to quickly search for spoken words or phrases across workgroups, massive media libraries, dialogue transcriptions and metadata.



Drew Lanham, Nexidia’s senior vice president and general manager, Media and Entertainment, will present "Automated QC Technology Verifies Captions and Languages" on Monday, April 7 from 11- 11:30 a.m. as well as "Phonetic Based Search of Dialogue: The Key to Unlocking an Archive's Potential," on Thursday, April 10, from 9-9:30 a.m.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Nexidia will be at booth SL12517 and Meeting Room S118LMR.