NewTek Offers Affordable Slow-Motion Instant Replay System



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS–-NewTek has introduced 3Play 425, a four-input, two-output, slow motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of up to four video sources. NewTek 3Play 425, a compact, turnkey solution, provides in-game highlights authoring on-the-fly to producers looking for a serious, professional replay system.



3Play 425 delivers instant replay and slow motion for broadcast, webcast, arena scoreboard displays, etc. “3Play from NewTek hits the sweet spot for producers looking for a slow motion replay system,” said Marc Solis, general manager of the San Antonio Alamodome. “Instant replay allows us to provide a more dynamic experience for fans in our venue. They can re-live all the key moments. Until now, it wasn’t realistic, but with 3Play we can afford to deliver broadcast-quality HD instant replay at every event.”



3Play 425 includes over-the-network integration with NewTek TriCaster, appearing as a network input and providing a complete integrated solution for live sports production with a small footprint. Additionally, 3Play 425 can be connected to any switcher, providing additional capabilities for any existing production infrastructure. The system includes an intuitive control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input.



3Play 425 will be available in Q4 2011 and retail in North America for $21,995. International pricing may vary. Educational pricing is also available.



