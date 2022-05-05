NewTek Issues Call For Entries For Inaugural TriCaster Director Of The Year Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—NewTek today issued a call for entries into its inaugural TriCaster Director of the Year Awards honoring the innovation, technical skill and creative excellence of TriCaster directors from around the world. Entries open May 19.

“We are on a mission to honor the amazing talent that gives real purpose to our flagship product line. We want to recognize the visual storytellers that operate TriCasters and highlight how they artfully weave together video into impactful and compelling stories,” said NewTek president and GM Barbara Spicek.

“Cutting-edge content needs more than just technology, it needs talent," she continued. "With the TriCaster Director of the Year Awards, we want to give back to the TriCaster maestros who create magic and delight for audiences and the industry.”

Categories include:

The TriCaster Director of the Year – Universal best director chosen by the judges

The ESG (Environmental, social and corporate governance) TriCaster Director of the Year Awards

The Corporate TriCaster Director of the Year

The Education TriCaster Director of the Year

The House of Worship TriCaster Director of the Year

The Sports TriCaster Director of the Year

The Live Production TriCaster Director of the Year (music, events, awards and broadcast.)

The awards are open to any technical director or TriCaster operator. To apply, entrants are asked to submit a brief highlights video representing their top TriCaster content this year with a short synopsis and statement of support, the company said.

A panel of expert industry judges will review the submissions and choose an overall TriCaster Director of the Year.

For the ESG TriCaster Director category, the panel will select a shortlist of 10 entries. Those 10 will be voted on by the public, which will then be invited to share their perspectives on what creative director has made the most impact on the community with content, it said.

The winners will be invited to a one-of-a-kind NewTek gala ceremony in late November, where the winners will share in a $100,000 value prize pot. The awards show will also be streamed live on NewTek TV using a TriCaster to exhibit the production power of the product.