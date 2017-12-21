Newsy Now Covering 26 Million U.S. Homes

CINCINNATI—Newsy is moving in to more U.S. homes, as E.W. Scripps has signed distribution agreements with several cable companies for the multiplatform national news network. Closing deals with Comcast, AT&T, Spectrum and other services, Newsy currently covers nearly 26 million subscribers.

Newsy, which gained traction first on OTT service providers like Sling TV and YouTube TV, provides daily coverage of U.S. news and stories from around the world with an aim at reaching millennials.

Comcast transitioned approximately 6 million subscribers to Newsy in October. Scripps signed a long-term carriage agreement with Comcast that projects to bring Newsy to 10 million Comcast subscribers by the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, Scripps renewed its broadcast television retransmission agreement with Comcast, which now includes seven Scripps legacy stations beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

According to Scripps, these deals put Newsy on track to reach about 40 million U.S. households by the end of 2018.