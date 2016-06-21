Newsy Lands on Amazon Alexa Platforms

CINCINNATI—OTT news channel Newsy, which is owned by E.W. Scripps, has announced that it will now be offering news briefings on Amazon’s Alexa platforms, including Amazon Echo. Newsy will distribute Flash Briefings to Alexa, pre-recorded shorts. Newsy follows in the footsteps of NBC owned television stations, you began using Flash Briefings last week.

TV Technology’s sister publication B&C has the full story.