News-Press & Gazette Extends Relationship With Internet Broadcasting

ST. PAUL, MINN. -- Internet Broadcasting announced today the extension and expansion of its relationship with News-Press & Gazette Co. Under the terms of a renewed operating agreement, IB will continue to provide digital publishing, content and advertising solutions to News-Press & Gazette’s television stations, including recently acquired KEYT in Santa Barbara, Calif., and KMIZ in Columbia, Mo.



News-Press & Gazette also owns TV stations in Palm Desert, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Grand Junction, Colo.; Idaho Falls, Idaho; El Paso, Texas; Bend, Ore.; and Yuma, Ariz. IB provides an online publishing platform tailored for TV operations.

