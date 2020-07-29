News Tech Summit 2020: Building A New Newsroom

NEW YORK—This year’s News Tech Summit from Future US will feature case studies to help news organizations navigate the “new normal” of live news coverage.

In addition to a slate of keynotes with senior news executives, the organizers of this year’s News Tech Summit have announced that the virtual event will feature a number of case studies that will provide attendees with practical advice on how they can improve their news operations and attract new audiences.

“The news business is undergoing a period of unprecedented change,” noted George Winslow, the executive producer of the News Technology Summit. “Changing consumer habits and the pandemic are forcing news organizations to radically rethink their operations and the technologies they use to produce the news. This year’s News Technology Summit will take a deep dive into the new technologies that can help news organizations navigate this period of unprecedented change and strengthen their operations.”

The News Tech Summit will take place virtually, Sept. 8-11, and feature a wide array of keynotes and panels with senior technologists and news executives.

One highlight of the program will be a series of case studies that are designed to provide practical advice and insight into news operations, with a close look at building new facilities for local news, the next generation broadcast standard ATSC 3.0 and practical examples of successful digital and social media strategies.

The opening day of the conference on Sept. 8 will take a look at the new facility NBCUniversal has built for their owned stations and operations in Boston, providing an inside look how new technologies and innovative engineering can improve news operations and the quality of information they deliver to audiences.

The second day of the conference will feature Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, Axios Political Reporter Alexi McCammond and "Axios on HBO" directors and producers Matthew O'Neil and Perri Peltz talking about how Axios has successfully moved from digital into TV, offering insights into successful digital strategies that can boost audiences across platforms.

Two additional case studies will focus on how newsrooms can use TikTok to engage young audiences and some of the opportunities that the next-generation broadcast standard ATSC 3.0 is creating for TV news.

The News Tech Summit, which is the longest running and most successful conference devoted to news technologies, is hosted by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Technology.