News Synergy Puts Local in their Hands



News Synergy, an application designed to distribute news, weather, sports and various locally-branded content to mobile devices, is now available nationwide.



Currently licensed by 28 television stations, News Synergy is the product of companies Weather Central, AdPay and Inergize Digital. It’s designed to fully leverage a local station’s brand, apps are available in the Apple App Store and Android Market for use on iPhones, iPads, iPod touch and Google Android.



Weather Central Vice President of Interactive, Terry Casey, noted the platforms rapid growth over the past few months in a press release. He attributed its popularity to a company’s desire to control their brand’s growth and distribution.



News Synergy is available to media companies and other information publishers. Pricing varies by market size and options selected.



