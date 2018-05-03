Newly Published SMPTE ST 2110–40 Addresses Ancillary Data

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has published its latest SMPTE ST 2110 standards suite addition, ST 2110-40, which maps ancillary data into Real-Time Transport Protocol packets and enables them to move synchronously with associated video and audio essence streams, SMPTE said today.

SMPTE ST 2110-40 joins ST 2110-10, -20 and -30, which address system concerns and uncompressed video and audio, respectively, as well as ST 2110-21, which specifies traffic shaping and delivery timing for uncompressed video.

“This advance is momentous because it means that, thanks to the ST 2110 standards suite, every element that has been part of the traditional SDI studio can now be put into an IP studio,” said SMPTE Director of Standards Development Thomas Bause Mason.

SMPTE ST 2110 provides for carriage and synchronization of separate audio, video and ancillary data streams for live production, playout and other media uses. Separating the essences makes it easier to add captions, subtitles and Teletext, and to process multiple audio languages. It also makes it possible to carry next-generation image formats, including HDR, which may require metadata, SMPTE said.

SMPTE offers a seven-week online virtual classroom course on ST 2110, including the newly published ST 2110-40. The next available class begins July 23.

More information is available on the SMPTE website.

