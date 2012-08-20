NewBlue adds Apple FCP X compatibility to product line

Video technology company NewBlue has announced that its product line is now compatible with Apple Final Cut Pro X.

Previously available for Apple Final Cut 6 and 7, as well as other nonlinear editors, NewBlue’s GPU-accelerated plugins include tools for color grading and color correction, titling, transitions and an array of other professional effects.





NewBlue’s flagship titling software, Titler Pro, which makes titling fast and intuitive, and its new ColorFast product for both color grading and color correction are among the products now available to Final Cut Pro X users.



NewBlue’s line of effects are now available for Apple Final Cut Pro 6, 7, and X; Adobe Premiere Pro CS4, CS5, CS6; Corel VideoStudio X5; Avid Media Composer and Symphony 5, 6; Grass Valley Edius 6; Sony Vegas Pro 9, 10, 11; and Sony Vegas Movie Studio 9, 10, 11.