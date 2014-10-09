NewBay Media Announces 2014 News Technology Award Winners

BALTIMORE, MD.—NewBay Media has announced the winners of its first "News Technology Awards.” The awards were announced at the News Technology Summit, presented by TV Technology and Broadcasting and Cable.





NewBay Media’s News Technology Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. “News is an important part of the media landscape and the recipients of NewBay Media’s News Technology Awards represent the best in innovation and performance,” said Eric Trabb, group publisher of TV Technology. “We are proud to recognize these companies.”



The winners and nominees will be featured in a News Technology Awards digital program guide.



The winners are:



Bitcentral: Bitcentral CORE:News

Blackmagic Design: Blackmagic Studio Camera

Canon: Canon XF205 Professional HD Camcorder

Grass Valley: GV STRATUS

Harmonic: Ellipse 3202 Contribution Encoder

iStreamplanet: Aventus

LiveU: LU500

Silvus Technologies: Streamcaster

Vizrt: Viz Opus

Wheatstone: Dimension 3 Audio Console

Worldnow: Studio Gateway

Zinemath Zrt: zLense