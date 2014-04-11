NewBay Media Acquires Ratings Intelligence

NEW YORK—NewBay Media, publisher of TV Technology, Multichannel News, B&C, and Next TV, has announced the acquisition of television research and analysis firm Ratings Intelligence.



“We continue to move forward in our goal to serve our markets as comprehensively as possible,” saidSteve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “The addition of Ratings Intelligence immediately strengthens our ability to serve the television production community and also opens up the door for future data research possibilities for our music, Pro AV, consumer electronic, and education audiences.”



Ratings Intelligence provides its subscribers with daily television research reports that contextualize audience data. NewBay’s editorial resources and expertise will allow the company to continue and expand on its commitment to producing independent analysis and indispensable business intelligence for the industry. Subscribers receive an incisive summary of the day’s vital information, broken down into easy-to-understand written reports, along with supporting tables and charts, generated by Ratings Intelligence’s visualization technology, that let readers quickly digest the key insights in each story.



Ratings Intelligence subscribers include executives at television companies such as National Geographic, Warner Bros., Discovery, Disney, and CBS News, to name a few. Its work has been cited and its analysts have been quoted in Multichannel News, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and Crain’s.



Ratings Intelligence’s Reess Kennedy, CEO, operations, and subscriber relationships, will remain with the company as it joins NewBay.