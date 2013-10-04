New York City Television Week Kicks Off Oct. 28

NEW YORK—The inaugural NYC Television Week takes place Oct. 28–30, 2013, and covers the breadth of today’s dynamic TV industry — from broadcast to cable, satellite to internet video, and beyond. Conferences, award presentations, networking events and seminars are planned that engage the diversity of talent and roles that make today’s TV business one of the world’s most fascinating industries. Leaders from all corners of the TV business will be at NYC Television Week, including industry management, programmers, technologists, engineers and talent, as well as those who want to reach TV advertisers and sponsors.



"NYC Television Week is bringing the full spectrum of thetelevision community together in New York for three days of networking, collaborating and celebrating the exciting industry we work in,' said Louis Hillelson, vice president and group publisher for NewBay Media, which is one of the events sponsors. "With an impressive and diverse speaker lineup of executives and thought leaders from the industry’s top companies, the three-day series of conferences is a must-attend for anyone who works in television."



"In additionto all that can be learned at the conference sessions, more can be experienced at the Solutions Center exhibit floor, presented by NAB Show," Hillelson said. "That’s where attendees can see the latest innovative products and services that offer solutions to today’s challenges."



NYC Television Week 2013 will be held at two key venues — the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and the Metropolitan Pavilion. The event kicks off on Monday, Oct. 28, with a morning session at the Waldorf Astoria called “The State of Television” that features top industry executives discussing current trends. That evening, the Waldorf Astoria welcomes the Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, the leading industry event honoring the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts.



Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the action moves to the Metropolitan Pavilion, with two days of seminars and the NYC Solutions Center exhibit floor. The day begins “TV Summit: Day 1,” which includes sessions on topics such as content and distribution. Tuesday afternoon will have the “TV on Wall Street” forum, for top-level media executives, who will explore how content competition and consumer consumption trends are driving the evolution of television. Chief executives, venture capitalists and leading financial analysts will share their views of the TV industry.



Wednesday, Oct. 30, kicks off with “TV Summit: Day 2,” covering advertising and monetization of content. That afternoon features discussions on dealing with new technologies and disruptive business models.



The NYC Solutions Center exhibit floor is open both Oct. 29 and 30 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, where attendees can meet with manufacturers and service providers in an intimate setting and get an up-close look at the latest gear and technology for the broadcast industry.



For more information please visit the NYC Television Week website.