New Wirecast 16.0 Offers Virtual Assistant

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has unveiled a virtual assistant in the latest release of Wirecast (version 16.0), its software-based live video streaming and production solution.

Leveraging generative AI, the virtual assistant delivers real-time feature walkthroughs, technical advice and tailored troubleshooting in multiple languages, providing quick answers so creators can continue their work uninterrupted, the company said.

“We’re really excited about the new AI element of Wirecast and the rapid responses it offers users. Questions take seconds to answer, and we believe that Wirecast customers will enjoy the personalized approach of the new virtual assistant service,” said Telestream CTO Simon Clarke.

“This is just the beginning for Telestream. We see countless opportunities for AI and machine learning across our entire portfolio. This is where the industry is headed, and we are thrilled to make this technology available to our customers.”

The latest release offers other new features, including custom Look-Up Tables (LUTs), video filters, shot editing, locking layers and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) source and output features, the company said.

A variety of pricing plans are available, including a monthly Wirecast Studio subscription for $35; an annual subscription for $299; a monthly Wirecast Pro subscription for $46 and an annual subscription for $399.