New service offers service providers, content owners a rights-managed answer to OTT

A new multiscreen video service that makes it easy for service providers and content owners to deliver their content in a rights-managed environment will begin trials in the United States next month.

AnyView from digital media services company Avail-TVN aims to provide consumers of Internet streaming content on PCs, Macs, tablets and smart phones a user experience more like what they encounter with their VOD and traditional linear television services.

The Reston, VA, headquartered company will kick off service trials next month in the United States. It already has gained experience outside the United States with AnyView trials in various Caribbean markets. Commercial deployment is scheduled for the third quarter of the year, the company said.

According to a press announcement on the company's website, AnyView "addresses the 'over-the-top' threat by providing an integrated service that extends TV viewing to connected device viewing." The service lets authentic subscribers view content from one device to another.

Relying on IP-based technologies, such as adaptive bit rate technology, AnyView detects bandwidth availability and device capacity in real time of the device a viewer is using to optimize delivery of encoded media files. Working in conjunction with what Avail-TVN describes as its "through the service provider network" delivery, AnyView is designed to provide a high-quality TV-like viewing experience. AnyView uses MPEG-4 AVC encoding and can deliver HD-quality video content.

To ensure only authorized subscribers actually have access to content, AnyView employs a rights-management engine that determines whether someone can access content based on business rules, such as device attributes, content format, geo location and subscriber tier of service.

"With AnyView, Avail-TVN is helping our studio and network content partners and affiliated service provider customers deliver on the promise of next-generation digital media services," said Doug Sylvester, Avail-TVN chief strategy officer.

AnyView supports a range of iOS, Android, OS X and Linux devices, including iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, PCs, Macs and Roku.