New NABEF technology program seeks graduates, professionals with interest in broadcasting

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) announced last week a new a six-month Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP) designed to expose 10 high-tech graduates and professionals to the broadcast industry.

Program highlights include a two-month, hands-on apprenticeship at a radio or TV station as well as a three-day training program located at a major technology manufacturer.

"Combining exposure to new technology trends with the benefits of an interactive learning environment is ideal for attracting the brightest high-tech minds to our industry," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander.

In addition to the apprenticeship and training program, TAP participants will receive free admittance to the 2011 NAB Show, where the latest technological advances will be highlighted during several scheduled TAP training sessions, as well as admission to the Radio Ink Convergence conference held on the Silicon Valley campus of Microsoft, featuring a private networking session with apprentices and a high-profile technology executive.

TAP students also will participate in an informational webinar featuring experts from the NAB and Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) and will wrap up their training at NAB headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional instruction from the NAB Science and Technology Department and a final webcast presentation assignment.

TAP is open to college and technical school seniors, recent graduates and individuals seeking to enter the broadcast industry. All applicants must have experience or training in IT, digital technologies, broadcast engineering or other related areas to be considered. For additional information, click here.