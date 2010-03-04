New Mobile DTV Marketplace to offer glimpse at first commercially available consumer receivers

Those planning to attend the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15 will have the chance to see firsthand some of the latest consumer electronics supporting mobile DTV at a special exhibit area in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Jointly organized by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the NAB and the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), the Mobile DTV Marketplace will showcase a variety of mobile DTV consumer products, including mobile phones and accessories, dongles, in-vehicle displays, personal computers and portable TVs.

Located in the LVCC Grand Lobby, the Mobile DTV Marketplace will be themed “Experience the Power of Local Broadcast TV on the Go.” At the marketplace, show attendees have the chance to experience the kinds of Mobile DTV products expected to be in retail stores this year. Their retail rollout will coincide with the growing number of TV stations launching mobile DTV services.

The Mobile DTV Marketplace will give many broadcasters their first experience with the types of mobile devices their viewers will be using, said Brandon Burgess, president of the OMVC and ION Media Networks chairman and CEO.