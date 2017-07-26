New Jersey Joins FirstNet
WASHINGTON—New Jersey is the latest state to officially sign on to the AT&T FirstNet plan for first responder interoperable communications network. New Jersey brings the total up to six states that will participate in the network that is funded by FCC spectrum auction proceeds.
Read the full article on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
