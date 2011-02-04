New ikan 17in monitor offers studio, ENG/EFP HD solution

The new ikan V17e provides a large monitor solution for use in the studio as well as in ENG and EFP applications.

The 17in HD monitor features a resolution of 1366 x 768 and comes with BNC component loop through and a single HDMI input. The V17e supports a wide range of HD signals.

Additional inputs include SD signals via BNC composite loop through, S-video loop through, DVI and VGA inputs. The company also offers a rack-mount option and three color tally light display for specific studio configurations.

The V17e is equipped with professional AC/DC power solutions making it well suited for studio and field use. Included in the V17e Field Kit are a basic stand, yoke mount, protective screen, sun hood and the V17ePBK pro battery adapter kit.