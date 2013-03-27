New Harmonic Encoder Targets Live Broadcast Applications

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic has released the Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder.



The Ellipse 3000 employs MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:0/4:2:2 8- and10-bit compression technologies to enable transmission of pristine real-time video over satellite and broadband contribution networks.



With low latency, in conjunction with multiformat and multicodec versatility, the Ellipse 3000 is intended for digital satellite news gathering operations and live sports coverage. The Ellipse 3000 supports DVB-S, DVB-DSNG and DVB-S2 modulation schemes, and provides QPSK/8PSK/16QAM/16APSK constellation support. Simultaneous L-band, IP, and DVB-ASI outputs provide alternate distribution channels in the event of link failure.



