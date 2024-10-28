New Feature Lets Netflix Mobile Users Bookmark Their Favorite Scenes
‘Moments’ lets mobile users save, replay and share their favorite scenes from movies and TV series
LOS GATOS, Calif.— In a bid to boost engagement on its streaming platform, Netflix has introduced a new feature that will allow users of its mobile app to bookmark, save, replay and share their favorite scenes from TV series and movies.
The new mobile feature rolled out Oct. 28 for Apple iOS users and will be available on Android in the coming weeks.
The feature would allow someone watching the latest season of “Bridgerton” on their phone, for instance, to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage, Netflix said. By simply tapping Moments at the bottom of the screen, the scene will be automatically saved to a subscriber’s My Netflix tab.
Users can also revisit Moments on their phone at any time. If the viewer rewatches the episode or film, it will start playing right from the bookmarked scene.
The feature also makes it easy for mobile users to share Moments on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms, Netflix said. Mobile users can share a Moment as they create it or, from their My Netflix tab, select a scene and tap to share it across all of their platforms.
Netflix also announced that the roll-out of Moments coincides with a new Netflix global brand campaign called “It’s So Good,” featuring memorable moments that have captivated fans worldwide — including Cardi B, Simone Biles and Giancarlo Esposito.
Netflix also reported that it has plans to expand Moments in the future. It is not known if those plans might include expanding the feature to connected TVs.
