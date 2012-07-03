New Delhi Television migrates to HD file-based workflows with Grass Valley K2 Summit Server

Indian news network New Delhi Television (NDTV) has converted its entire master control and content distribution infrastructure to full HD operations with the purchase of the latest K2 Summit Transmission Server technology from Grass Valley. The new equipment is working in tandem with a Miranda OmniBus automation system to help NDTV streamline its current network of channels and cost-effectively launch new channels while meeting the increasing demand for HD content throughout the country

The migration to HD file-based workflows was seen by NDTV as an investment to support HD transition in the near future. The Grass Valley Summit Transmission Servers — each of the six servers with 16TB of storage — have facilitated integrated file-based workflows to support the playout and production of NDTV's three nationwide news channels.

NDTV has now replaced all of its existing Grass Valley Profile SD servers with K2 Summit Transmission Servers, and the network is fully operational with plans to expand in the near future.