New CTO at GlobeCast Americas

GlobeCast Americas announced that Bart Palmer has been appointed as its chief technology officer, effective Jan. 2, 2012. Reporting to GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho, Palmer will play an integral role in the company's direction, with responsibility for establishing the company's technical vision and leadership. This includes managing, deploying and developing GlobeCast's technical facilities, as well as satellite and terrestrial infrastructure.



Palmer joins GlobeCast from Discovery Communications, where he was most recently senior vice president, Global Media Engineering. In more than 30 years in the industry, Palmer has served in senior management positions in a wide range of organizations, including Liberty Sports, Fox Sports and MediaComm, and was part of the team that originated Home Sports Entertainment, the first truly regional sports channel.