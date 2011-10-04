New Boris RED Version 5 offers support for EDIUS 6

Boris FX has announced that Boris RED Version 5 is now available for Grass Valley EDIUS 6.

Boris RED is a plug-in application for transitions, professional text and advanced composites inside of EDIUS and other video editing software applications. RED offers a wide range of features on the EDIUS timeline and adds a standalone engine for effects creation and rendering.

RED integrates broadcast-quality text generators, paint, rotoscoping, a full suite of tools to create and extrude vector objects, true 3-D shapes and animation, and a comprehensive image processing filter suite.