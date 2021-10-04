New Avid MediaCentral | Sync Offers DR, Business Continuity For TV News
By Phil Kurz
The new product backs up media content and metadata to enable simple, reliable preservation
BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid today announced the availability of MediaCentral | Sync, a subscription-based, secure backup solution that protects TV news organizations and other content producers against the possibility of an unexpected loss of storage and database.
MediaCentral | Sync provides for disaster recovery and business continuity with automatic replication of media and associated metadata to a second production management system, thereby reducing the risk of production delays by ensuring simple, efficient and reliable data backups, the company said.
A seamless addition for MediaCentral production infrastructures, MediaCentral | Sync provides flexible media and metadata backup options that enable users to select where and when to back up specific assets via a web-browser user interface, it said.
MediaCentral | Sync is fully integrated with Avid Nexis storage and can be connected to multiple MediaCentral | Production Management systems without disrupting existing workflows, the company said.
“Downtime is simply not an option in today's fast-paced, always-on production environments where having access to media in a timely manner is essential for success,” said Raul Alba, director of product marketing for Media and Cloud at Avid. “Media organizations need confidence that, in the event of a disaster, their valuable content is safe and can be quickly restored without impacting production operations.”
An overview video is available online as is more extensive product information.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
