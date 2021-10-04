New Avid MediaCentral | Sync Offers DR, Business Continuity For TV News

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid today announced the availability of MediaCentral | Sync, a subscription-based, secure backup solution that protects TV news organizations and other content producers against the possibility of an unexpected loss of storage and database.

MediaCentral | Sync provides for disaster recovery and business continuity with automatic replication of media and associated metadata to a second production management system, thereby reducing the risk of production delays by ensuring simple, efficient and reliable data backups, the company said.

A seamless addition for MediaCentral production infrastructures, MediaCentral | Sync provides flexible media and metadata backup options that enable users to select where and when to back up specific assets via a web-browser user interface, it said.

MediaCentral | Sync is fully integrated with Avid Nexis storage and can be connected to multiple MediaCentral | Production Management systems without disrupting existing workflows, the company said.

“Downtime is simply not an option in today's fast-paced, always-on production environments where having access to media in a timely manner is essential for success,” said Raul Alba, director of product marketing for Media and Cloud at Avid. “Media organizations need confidence that, in the event of a disaster, their valuable content is safe​ and can be quickly restored without impacting production operations.”