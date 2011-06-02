New Anton Bauer hot-swap mount for ARRI Alexa

Anton/Bauer has unveiled a new hot-swappable battery mount for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system. The new QR-HotSwap-AR Gold Mount provides a secure snap-on approach to keep the battery in place from any position.

The Gold Mount provides three solid mechanical connections that lock into place, providing a steady stream of uninterrupted power and self-cleaning gold-plated pins rated for high current. The QR-HotSwap-AR allows for either two DIONIC HC or DIONIC HCX batteries for seamless hot swapping and longer run times. Exclusive communication, available with the QR-Hotswap-AR, shows the combined batteries’ remaining run time via the InterActive Viewfinder Fuel Gauge, which displays battery status and other useful information in the camera’s viewfinder.

The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward-compatible approach originally developed by Anton/Bauer. This system allows for new cell chemistries as they are developed, allowing a battery introduced today to perform seamlessly on a current charger purchased 10 years ago, with only a simple firmware upgrade.

The Anton/Bauer Gold Mount System is used on many cameras from such manufacturers as Grass Valley, Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC and Canon.