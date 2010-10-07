Nevion unveils new optical networking solutions

Nevion unveiled new optical network solutions at IBC2010, including additions to its Flashlink series and VikinX Modular and Sublime routing solutions.

The space-efficient Flashlink Compact optical converter and the VikinX Sublime SL-3GHD router with optical I/O make the transition to HD-SDI and 3G-SDI short-haul applications easy.

The new Flashlink HD-TD-3GMX-2 HD-SDI time-division multiplexer is an uncompressed HD-SDI transport module for interfacility or long-distance networks. The module takes two asynchronous HD-SDI signals and multiplexes them into one fully compliant 3G-SDI stream.

New additions to the VikinX router family also include the Modular 3GHD256256L 3G-SDI router that complies with all SDI and ASI formats for easy routing and configuration of 3-D HD.