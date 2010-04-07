Nevion shows intelligent slipless switch

At NAB (booth N4624) Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, will introduce a new dual-channel slipless switch that provides complete video protection for digital television networks. It is part of the company’s Ventura product line.

The company’s technology enables intelligent slipless switching of DVB-ASI and SDI video signals across any network infrastructure — IP, SONET/SDH or fiber — compensating for up to one second of differential delay at ASI rates of 160Mb/s for signal quality, zero outages and no disruption of service.

With TR 101 290 real-time analysis, the VS7700 bases decisions not only on disrupted signals but also on the quality of the primary and backup transport streams. This seamless arbitration between two channels prevents multiple second outages so prevalent today, even with traditional backup methods. The VS7700 provides users a complete toolset of options to assure that video is protected at all times and adheres to the highest standards of service quality.

Nevion’s modular Ventura products provide flexible and scalable video transport solutions across all video protocols, integrating key compression technologies, multiplexing, network mapping, protection at all network layers and monitoring to ensure SLA compliance. They also feature NEBS Level 3 certification for operation in harsh environments.