Nevion Assists LiveIP Concert Broadcast

OSLO, NORWAY—The European Broadcasting Union and VRT, a Belgian broadcaster, made an important step in its development of IP capabilities, recently overseeing a LiveIP Project for a remote production and broadcast of a live musical concert. Using several broadcast technology partners, including media transporter Nevion, the event was a complete multivendor live production chain that relied exclusively on IP.

Nevion offered its support with its software defined network infrastructure as well as its Flashlink CWDM technology, which allows optical bi-directional IP-streams to be modulated on a single 10 km long fiber optic cable. During the broadcast, 25 Gbit/s of IP data were transported in each direction, connecting four IP cameras, 10 microphones, intercom, control signals, camera return signals and a visual intercom system.

The concert venue was located in the Bozar Center for Fine Arts in Brussels and was connected to the LiveIP control room at VRT’s studios by a 10 km long fiber optic cable. This project was an extension of the LiveIP full IP local studio that was set up in August 2015.