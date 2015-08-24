EBU, VRT Team Up on IP-Based Live Broadcast Production

GILZE, NETHERLANDS—As part of a recent collaboration, the European Broadcasting Union and Belgian public broadcasting company VRT have revealed the LiveIP Project, a multi-vendor system integration showcasing IP-based live broadcast production. EBU and VRT worked with a group of companies to implement a live TV production studio at VRT’s location in Brussels. Using IT hardware and software, LiveIP is designed to produce programs quickly and efficiently.

LiveIP uses open standards—SMPTE 2022/6, AES67, and PTP—to transport broadcast feeds through an SDN. It enables switching and limited redundancy of uncompressed video and audio feeds as they are transported over an IP network.

The LiveIP Project is part of Sandbox+, an international joint platform for collaborative innovation organized by EBU, VRT and iMinds. Vendors who contributed to the project include Axon, Dwesam, EVS, Genelac, Grass Valley, Lawo, LSB, Nevion, Tektronix and Trilogy.

EBU will demonstrate a scaled down version of LiveIP at IBC 2015 in booth 10.F20, Friday, Sept. 16.