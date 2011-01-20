Neutrik introduces water-resistant connectors

In an effort to meet the demand for USB, FireWire and HDMI connectors for the pro audio industry, Neutrik has introduced a rugged new line of multimedia data connectors.

Shown at the recent Winter NAMM 2011, the connectors offer a versatile and flexible solution for the transmission of any DTV and PC video format including HD video.

The company said the use of USB, FireWire and HDMI connectors has grown considerably. The professional recording environment for such applications, however, is rougher and more demanding than what is in the home market, Neutrik said.

The new line includes several variations of data connectors for USB, FireWire and HDMI ports. For USB connection, Neutrik offers a new 2.0 cable and two gender changers. The NKUSB cable delivers a data rate of up to 480Mb/s and is available in 1m, 3m or 5m lengths. The NAUSB-W is a reversible USB gender changer that comes in the universally accepted D-size housing. It is nickel-plated and accompanied by a version in black (NAUSB-W-B). All three units are dust- and water-resistant and comply with the IP65 safety standard.