Neutrik Introduces NL2FX speakON Connector

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neutrik USA has introduced the NL2FX speakON connector, which replaces the outgoing NL2FC connector. The new connector introduces several important improvements that will be of considerable importance to audio professionals everywhere.



The NL2FX uses the proven latch and strain relief design of Neutrik’s STX series, which is identical to that used on the company’s popular NL4FX. Further, this robust connector has higher power handling capability (40A RMS per contact versus 30A RMS for the older NL2FC), providing the ability to accommodate an even wider range of amplification sources. The NL2FX can handle larger gauge wire, supporting screw termination of 12 AWG wire (versus 14 AWG for NL2FC).



“The changeover to NL2FX marks an important point for audio professionals,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA, Inc. “NL2FX brings two-pole loudspeaker connectivity to a new and higher level with its STX-style latch, its support for increased amperage, and its accommodation of larger gauge cable.”