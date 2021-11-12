Updated: Netherlands Government Announces Three-Week Lockdown

AMSTERDAM—The Netherlands government has announced a three-week partial lockdown for the country, beginning tomorrow from 8pm local time.

The new restrictions mean that people will be asked to work from home as much as possible, and sporting events will be played behind closed doors. Schools, theatres and cinemas will remain open but with limited capacities, and cafes, bars and restaurants will be told to close at 8pm. Restaurants are able to deliver orders after 8pm local time.

The restrictions will be revisited on Friday 3 December. There is currently no updated guidance on international travel into or out of the country.

In a statement in response to the measures the IBC said: "IBC is aware of the Covid rule changes announced by the Dutch government on Friday evening. IBC is assessing the impact and engaging with our stakeholders. As you can imagine, this is an issue that needs careful consideration and we will communicate our plans as soon as possible. The safety and well being of all IBC2021 attendees remains our number one priority. Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

It is also believed the government is considering bringing back mandatory social distancing measures, legislation that would reportedly take up to two weeks to pass through both houses of parliament.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded at more than 16,000 for the second day running today, with the current infection rate of 93.5 per 100,000 people the highest since the pandemic began.

This year’s IBC show is due to take place at the RAI in Amsterdam from 3-6 December.

The Netherlands government updated its Covid protocols as recently as 2 November when it reinstated mandatory face mask rules for the public from 6 November in public areas where no Covid entry passes are used, including supermarkets, shops, libraries, theme parks, and train stations.

IBC subsequently announced that its December show was on track to go ahead in a “safe and comfortable way” as it was exempt from the measures due to it being organised within a perimeter where everyone must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering the premises.

We will have more on this story as it unfolds…