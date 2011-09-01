Netgear Launches Wireless PC to TV Adapter

BERLIN, GERMANY--Netgear, one of the world’s largest providers of wireless broadband products, has introduced a new adapter that allows consumers to view any content from a Windows PC or laptop to an HDTV.

The company announced the Universal Push2TV HD Wireless PC to TV Adapter (PTVU1000) at IFA, one of the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows this week. Unlike dedicated streaming boxes like video game consoles and OTTP devices, the Universal Push2TV HD Adapter allows any Internet content that can be displayed on a Windows PC or laptop on an HDTV, including high-definition video from web sites such as Netflix, Vudu and YouTube; news from online sources including the BBC, CNN and The New York Times; and social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+; along with personal content including photos, music and home videos; DVD movies from the PC's drive; and even business presentations. Video resolution up to full HD 1080p provides a high-quality picture with on any big-screen HDTV.

Users install the wireless adapter, about the size of a USB flash drive, into the USB port of a Windows laptop or desktop computer. A small wireless receiver connects to the HDTV through an included HDMI cable. After a simple one-time installation of software, the PC screen is wirelessly displayed on the TV.

"Experience all your favorite content right on your HDTV," said Damir Skripic, Product Line Manager for Connected Entertainment at NETGEAR. "The NETGEAR Universal Push2TV HD Adapter makes it easy to watch movies, TV shows and clips from the Internet on the biggest screen in the house."

The Universal Push2TV HD Wireless PC to TV Adapter (PTVU1000) will be available in the United States and Europe in late September, at $129.99 in the U.S.



