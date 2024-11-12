Netflix Ad Tier Hits 70M Monthly Active Users Two Years After Launch

Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard reported that Netflix has sold out its in-game inventory for live NFL games on Christmas

Netflix is celebrating the second anniversary of the launch of its advertising business, with the release of new data showing that the ad supported tier now reached 70 million monthly active users globally and that more than 50% of new Netflix sign-ups are for the ads plan in the countries where the ad-supported tier is available.

In a blog post Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard also laid out its ad tech plans for further building its ad business and announced that Netflix has sold out all the available in-game inventory for two NFL live Christmas Day games , that will stream on Netflix.

Reinhard also noted that FanDuel will be the exclusive pregame sportsbook betting partner with a sponsored in-show feature. This custom segment will include Netflix Christmas Gameday talent, offering analysis and predictions aligned to FanDuel’s wagering odds for the games.

In addition Verizon will be the Netflix Christmas kickoff sponsor as the official partner for the pre-kick segment that will run before kickoff and all partners will also run traditional ad commercials throughout the live event.

“For the upcoming season of Squid Game, we’ve partnered with multiple advertisers across our 12 ad-supported countries, including Kia in Korea,” the blog post noted. “As Netflix’s first single-title sponsorship in Korea, the partnership is timed to the launch of Kia’s new crossover SUV ‘The New Sportage’. Netflix and Kia collaborated on a storytelling three-part custom ad creative and will host an experiential pop-up at Kia Unplugged Ground, the motor company’s cultural complex in Seoul.”

In terms of ad tech and measurement, Reinhard said that they had been working with several companies to improve their measurement capabilities.

“We’ve partnered with VideoAmp in the US to deliver advertisers cross-screen and live viewership measurement, both of which will start with WWE's launch in January,” Reinhard reported. “VideoAmp will leverage its Snowflake clean room partnership to deliver measurement results with the highest level of privacy and security.”

In addition, Netflix has partnered with Nielsen for live ratings of the upcoming NFL Christmas Day games. To ensure better accuracy, Netflix will collaborate on first-party streaming data, per the newly accredited methodology.

These efforts have already produced successful results on a number of campaigns. In one case, an auto advertiser in the US generated more engagement (search + web visits) after running their campaign on Netflix. Netflix’s ad-supported members were also over 3.2x more likely to engage with the ad compared to other CTV services, and 4.5x more likely to engage compared to linear, she wrote.

Very notably, it has launched new ad tech. “Canada is officially our first country operating solely on Netflix’s ad tech, which offers our clients increased flexibility and control with their buys,” she wrote. “As we continue developing our ad tech, we look forward to introducing enhanced forecasting capabilities and new targeting, reporting, measurement and insights. Netflix’s in-house advertising technology will roll out globally throughout 2025.

In addition, after launching its programmatic offering in August, Netflix has enabled programmatic guaranteed buying in the US, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. These capabilities will expand to Europe in February 2025 and to Australia, Japan and Korea later in the year, she said.