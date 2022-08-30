Net Insight Simplifies IP Media Adoption With Advanced ST 2110 Functions

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Net Insight has made what the company is calling its most significant upgrade to the Nimbra 1000 platform by introducing flexible and advanced ST 2110 functionality that will simplify the adoption of all-IP workflows and safeguard high-bandwidth media applications up to and beyond 100 Gbps.

“Our goal is to make things simpler for customers implementing IP media workflows, so that they can deliver critical media services and protect their investments as they transition to all-IP,” explained Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. “We want to enable customers in their journey to IP, regardless of whether they need to integrate into a new IP environment or upgrade an existing Nimbra network. With Nimbra – field-proven for over 20 years – we offer an all-in-one, plug-and-play, and future-proof integration of a full suite of functions for easy media management.“

“We have developed a suite of functions to retain the trusted reliability and easy management of the Nimbra platform while enabling to build any type of IP-centric workflow using ST 2110, ST 2022-6 and connection with SDI in any combination of networks,” added Christer Bohm, vice president of product management at Net Insight. “In addition, as media networks are more open and internet-connected, network access must remain tamper-proof, secure, and trusted. To this point Net Insight’s IP Media Trust Boundary is included in this suite of functions, ensuring security is at the heart of every workflow.”

Net Insight’s suite of ST 2110 functions and benefits include:

With Net Insight’s enhanced suite of ST 2110 functions in the Nimbra platform customers can now safely and easily run up to and beyond 100 Gbps WAN network applications, including processing functions such as JPEG XS, JPEG 2000, and MPEG4. It comprises Net Insight’s IP Media Trust Boundary for security and easy management, and full conversion between ST 2110, ST 2022-6 and SDI, which means unparalleled flexibility for organizations undergoing an incremental transition to IP workflows. This way the Nimbra 1000 platform can act both as an IP Gateway with up to 100 Gbps aggregation, or as a fully ST 2110-compatible MSR network, the company said.

Net Insight’s IP Media Trust Boundary is a media safeguarding application that keeps media secure, monitored and compliant as it is transported across networks domains. Some of the core functions that Net Insight’s Trust Boundary includes are real-time IP media monitoring, media protection, traffic control, flow replication, and the ability to scale up to 256 flows on a 100 Gbps network connection, the company reported.