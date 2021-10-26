Net Insight Joins GV Media Universe Alliance

STOCKHOLM—Net Insight has joined the GV Media Universe (GVMU) Alliance, Grass Valley’s ecosystem of qualified partners focused on enabling media companies to leverage the cloud to deliver more content.

“Grass Valley has been a valuable solution partner for years and we’re excited to move our collaboration forward by joining the Grass Valley Media Universe,” said Net Insight CEO Crister Fritzson. “We both share a common vision — to support the broadcasting industry’s transition to innovative cloud and distributed workflows that will revolutionize content delivery and viewing experiences.”

Net Insight offers solutions for agile and secure media delivery with cloud, IP and virtualized networks to enable broadcasters to deploy frictionless, low-latency workflows for high-quality live video, the company said.

Nimbra Edge, the company’s hyper-scale cloud media deliver platform, ensures synchronization and supports all major industry retransmission standards, enabling service providers to deploy a mix of private, hybrid and public cloud networks, it said

Net Insight makes it possible for media companies to spin up and down new channels and workflows in minutes and deliver content in any format. Its Media Pro Application enables high volumes of ST 2022 and ST 2110 IP video, audio and data to be used in demanding live event and production workflows, the company said.

Grass Valley and Net Insight have work collaborated closely on a number of projects, including those for Globo TV, LinkedIn and Red Bee Media. The projects have involved cloud-based live video and remote production workflows, uncompressed and secure restricted delivery of approved IP media between operation centers via 100GE WANs, Net Insight said.

“We’re excited to see Net Insight joining our ever-growing Grass Valley Media Universe,” said Grass Valley CTO Sydney Lovely. “Together, we’re committed to delivering the most innovative solutions that support the media industry’s transition to a cloud-first software-based future.”