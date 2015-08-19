Net Insight Aids Denmark’s TV 2’s Live Sports Coverage

STOCKHOLM—Handball’s popularity in Denmark has been on the rise, so to meet the demand TV 2 has turned to Net Insight and its Nimbra platform to enable remote production of live content to expand live coverage of handball matches.

Net Insight’s Nimbra, a media transport system, allows TV 2 to eliminate long delays that have caused a slow feedback loop and made the use of remote control cameras difficult. Requiring less equipment and personnel to operate, TV 2 can use smaller vans, rather than fully loaded OB trucks, to deliver live handball match content with low end-to-end delay.

TV 2 has utilized Net Insight’s products for more sports and other live events, like the recent Danish general election.

Net Insight is a provider of media transport technology for broadcasters, content owners and network service providers. The company is based in Stockholm.