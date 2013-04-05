NESN and WTIC-TV Announce Partnership

WATERTOWN, MASS., and HARTFORD, CONN. —NESN, the New England’s sports network, and Tribune-owned Fox affiliate, WTIC-TV, announced that they have entered into a content sharing partnership associated with NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The partnership is similar to NESN’s content sharing arrangements with stations in other New England markets.



The partnership will include regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from Fenway Park and all NESN road telecasts to Fox CT News. The live shots will primarily feature NESN’s Red Sox play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo, NESN’s Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy, and NESN’s Red Sox reporter and Connecticut native Jenny Dell.



Fox CT sports director Rich Coppola will also appear on NESN’s Red Sox pre-game show with NESN host Tom Caron and baseball hall of famers Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice, Peter Gammons and former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.



The Fox CT weather team, including Joe Furey, Rachel Frank and Dan Amarante, will also deliver weather updates for NESN’s Red Sox pre and post-game shows, which will be broadcast to fans in Connecticut before and after every Red Sox game on NESN.



