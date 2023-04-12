NEP’s Announces Expansion of Global Production Ecosystem

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group announced this week the launch of its “MLS Season Pass” platform,” a multitude of services to support Major League Soccer’s full season of more than 950 matches. The launch is part of the global production company’s efforts to expand its market through new strategic partnerships, and marks the culmination of 18 months of investment, proprietary R&D and “strong execution of the company’s strategic vision,” the company said.

As part of the MLS partnership, NEP is providing mobile units on-site at every venue; remote and/or centralized support of multiple game feeds from NEP’s New York, Miami and Los Angeles production hubs; studios and control rooms supporting Spanish and English-language pregame, postgame and whip-around shows; media asset management through NEP’s Mediabank product; technical management, crewing and operations support, connectivity between venues; and other infrastructure and systems management.

Along with NEP's MLS partnership, the company has also partnered with the XFL (now in its second season) and also provided support for the integration of centralized, cloud-based workstreams with traditional live production support for the recent Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

NEP also announced a series of new partnerships with the PGA TOUR, NASCAR, Swedish Ice Hockey, World Rally Championship and the new Dyn Media Sport offering in Germany. These new partnerships are in addition to NEP’s existing Centralized and Connected Production offerings available worldwide, as well as recent contract extensions to support NFL broadcasters, this year's Women’s World Cup in Australia, and Indian Premier League coverage in India.

So far in 2023, NEP has launched four new TFC-powered U.S. mobile units—Supershooter 7 and Supershooter 62 were launched in March and Supershooter CBS received a TFC upgrade, also in March.

“For us, listening and adapting to our clients’ needs is the most important part of our business, and these needs, whether based on advanced technology, reduced costs, increased safety, or something else, are changing rapidly. Our strategy, and now its execution, has been a direct response to that,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO of NEP. “We want to give all our clients the most flexible and forward-looking solutions possible. Our new partnerships in the U.S. and around the globe are a testament to the strength of our people and their ingenuity. And these deals prove the path we’re on is the right one, equipped to lead our industry into the future.”

NEP will be in Booth #C4535 in the Central Hall of the LVCC during the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19.