NEP The Netherlands Buys Stoneroos Tech Firm

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands—NEP The Netherlands has completed an acquisition for 100% of Stoneroos, a technology firm based in the Netherlands. Stoneroos is immediately joining NEP The Netherlands.

Stoneroos was founded in 2001 by Annelies Kaptein and offers customers interactive TV apps and content discovery services designed to improve TV experiences through comprehensive metadata and enriched content.

Kaptein says, in addition to adding its expertise to NEP, Stoneroos wants to extend its IT services and offer new digital TV and video services to customers.

Stoneroos will continue to operate under its own name for the time being, with its staff of 18 staying in place. At an as yet undetermined time, it will change its name to NEP Media Solutions; the Stoneroos name and branding will disappear entirely.

“With this acquisition, we can strengthen our OTT proposition even more, and we can also extend our team of developers. We therefore can continue to grow our business, build on a strong(er) team and also pursue our international ambitions,” said Ralf van Vegten, managing director, NEP The Netherlands.