NEP Studios To Manage Metropolis Studio



PITTSBURGH: NEP Broadcasting is pleased to announce a partnership that will combine NEP Studios’ engineering expertise, equipment, and service with the former Metropolis 6,400-square-foot studio space in Manhattan. Managed by NEP Studios starting on Oct. 1, NEP Metropolis will offer the highest level of client services by bringing the full resources of NEP Broadcasting to support day-to-day operations, logistics, engineering, technology and client support.



“NEP Studios has had a long relationship with Metropolis, and we know the space well. It is a fantastic studio that offers flexibility and great amenities, all in a convenient location. With increased demand for Manhattan studio space, we are thrilled to offer our clients another great studio option, expanding our portfolio to ten fully-equipped studios in the heart of the city,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of NEP Studios, Barry Katz.



NEP Metropolis will feature a state-of-the-art control room and HD broadcast equipment supplied by NEP, including a 4 ME Kalypso switcher, multiviewer monitoring, and a SSL Aysis Air digital audio console. In addition to 6,400 square feet of unrestricted stage space, the studio also offers an additional 5,000 square feet of production offices, green rooms, and hair/makeup space. Capable of handling live transmission or taped productions, NEP Metropolis is equipped with its own large freight elevator, on-site parking, and is audience rated. Located on Park Avenue in Manhattan, it is designed to suit any type of production from cooking, to sitcoms, to music events, and talk shows.



NEP Metropolis is slated to handle a variety of productions including The Challenge for Artistree Productions.



