NEP Relies on Cobalt Digital for Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS—Two NEP trucks covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans were equipped with Cobalt Digital terminal gear.



NEP’s Supershooters / SS22 HD production truck was focused on game coverage, while its Denali California unit produced the half-time show. Cobalt’s up/down/cross 3G/HD/SD-SDI converters were utilized in both vehicles, in addition to Cobalt’s distribution amplifiers, frame synchronizers, color correctors and remote control panels.



“There’s no room for error when the whole country is watching, and our gear won’t disappoint. Reliability and support is key during such prestigious events,” said Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.



