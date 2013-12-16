NEP Orders Grass Valley’s K-Frame Switcher Platform

HILLSBORO, ORE. — NEP has purchased 26 Grass Valley K-Frame modular video processing engines to be used with Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Centers to upgrade more than 30 of its outside broadcasting trucks across their fleet. NEP will take delivery of the K-Frames through to 2016.



NEP’s new Grass Valley K-Frames will primarily cover live sporting events and entertainment productions, including the upcoming NBA All-Star Games in February 2014. As part of their upgrades, NEP will also allocate five Kayenne Classic frames to their fleet in the United Kingdom, adding Karrera panels for use on locations, including Wimbledon in June.



Built on a modular approach, K-Frame is intended for mobile production environments. It measures 7 RU high with up to 5 M/Es (the optional 9 M/E frame is only 14 RU high), making it the perfect choice where space is of paramount concern. With easy configuration and setup, K-Frame drives a more unified workflow inside NEP’s OB trucks so operators can focus on creativity and more compelling shots. K-Frame is compatible with both SD and HD formats, with full 3G 1080p50/60 HD support.